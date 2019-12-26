|
Richard "Dick" H. Pickens
83, of Navarre, passed away on December 23, 2019. He was born in Louisville, Ohio on April 5, 1936 to the late Theodore and Daisy (Bartrug) Pickens. Dick married the love of his life, Violet Winkhart, on July 4, 1958. He worked at Timken as a mechanical engineer and retired after 39 years. After his retirement, Dick was asked back to Timken part-time, where he worked for another 11 years and finished with over 50 years of service. He was also a member of the American Society of Lubrication Engineers (ASLE). Dick had a passion for the outdoors which included hunting and fishing. His love for hunting was something he did every season in Pennsylvania. This passion transpired into becoming a founder and dedicated member of the North Industry Sportmen's Club. In addition to his outdoor activities, Dick also had a garden for the majority of his life in which he grew many different types of vegetables. When Dick wasn't enjoying the outdoors, he loved taking trips with his wife Violet to their favorite vacation spot, North Myrtle Beach.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Violet Pickens, of 61 years; children, Valerie (Don) Christman, Rhonda (Charlie) Snyder and Richard Pickens; grandchildren Michelle (Aaron) Meek, Elissa (Ryan) Ciganik, Olivia (Fiancé, Adam Widder) Snyder and Emma Snyder; great-grandchildren, Natalie Meek and Deegan Meek. In addition to parents, Dick was preceded in death by his siblingsl Harold Forester, Virginia Dillon and Gladys Garaux.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. and burial will take place at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick's name to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 337 N. Main St, Navarre, OH 44662 or the North Industry Sportmen's Club, 7825 Beth Ave SW, Navarre, OH 44662.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019