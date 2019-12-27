Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Pickens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. "Dick" Pickens

Send Flowers
Richard H. "Dick" Pickens Obituary
Richard "Dick"

H. Pickens

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. and burial will take place at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick's name to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 337 N. Main St, Navarre, OH 44662 or the North Industry Sportmen's Club, 7825 Beth Ave SW, Navarre, OH 44662.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -