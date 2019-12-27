|
Richard "Dick"
H. Pickens
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. and burial will take place at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dick's name to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 337 N. Main St, Navarre, OH 44662 or the North Industry Sportmen's Club, 7825 Beth Ave SW, Navarre, OH 44662.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 27, 2019