Richard "Dick" Hammond 1938-2019
Age 81 of North Canton, passed away on May 15, 2019 suddenly in his home. He was born March 12, 1938 to the late Ernest and Irene Hammond. He graduated from North Canton High School. Dick retired after 30 years as a lieutenant from the North Canton Police Department, and also worked as a Paramedic for the North Canton EMS for nine years. Immediately after retirement, he became a groundskeeper for Bob O' Link Golf Course. He was a former member of the Jaycee's and the Eagles Lodge 190 in Massillon. Dick was an avid golfer; he had a great sense of humor, and loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pat; his children, Richard "Rick" Lee Hammond Jr., Stephanie Hammond, and Annie Hammond; grandchildren, Andy (Melissa) Meola, Joseph Meola, and Nicole Love; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; sister, Sandra (Stan) Medley; brother-in-law, John Joseph "Jack" (Catherine) Terrigan; nieces and nephews, Chris Winters, Shannon Terrigan, Jackie Lawrence, Sean Terrigan, and Doug Bowen.
Friends and family may call on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home; a memorial service will follow at 7 p.m.
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2019