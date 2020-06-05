Richard I. Reed
71, of Massillon, passed away on June 4, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born on November 9, 1948 in Massillon to the late Richard and Betty (Maurer) Reed. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged with the rank as Sergeant. Richard worked at Superior Meats for 20 years and was very dedicated to his job. He also owned his truck with Robert's Express and drove under their title. He was an avid outdoorsman and even had a cabin at Whispering Falls Campground in Warsaw Ohio which was like his own little private getaway. Richard also did a lot of fishing up in Michigan including Lake Erie and deer and rabbit hunting which he did all over the great state of Ohio. When he wasn't enjoying nature, Richard loved to bowl with his buddies.
He will be deeply missed by his sister Nancy Forester and brother Randall Reed; nieces Melanie Forester and Kellie Forester (Derrick Woods); great nephews Justin Canini and Davon Woods; great niece Kyra Woods; and his uncle and close friend and confidant, Emil Dominick; as well as other family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his beloved hunting dog and loyal companion, Spike.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 9th from 10 am to 11 am at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m and burial will take place at Brookfield Cemetery where military rites will be rendered. LiveStreaming will be available on Tuesday at 11 a.m. for those that cannot attend by going to Richard's obituary page at www.paquelet.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. The family would also like to give special thanks to Mercy Hospice for their care and compassion of Richard.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
71, of Massillon, passed away on June 4, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born on November 9, 1948 in Massillon to the late Richard and Betty (Maurer) Reed. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged with the rank as Sergeant. Richard worked at Superior Meats for 20 years and was very dedicated to his job. He also owned his truck with Robert's Express and drove under their title. He was an avid outdoorsman and even had a cabin at Whispering Falls Campground in Warsaw Ohio which was like his own little private getaway. Richard also did a lot of fishing up in Michigan including Lake Erie and deer and rabbit hunting which he did all over the great state of Ohio. When he wasn't enjoying nature, Richard loved to bowl with his buddies.
He will be deeply missed by his sister Nancy Forester and brother Randall Reed; nieces Melanie Forester and Kellie Forester (Derrick Woods); great nephews Justin Canini and Davon Woods; great niece Kyra Woods; and his uncle and close friend and confidant, Emil Dominick; as well as other family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his beloved hunting dog and loyal companion, Spike.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 9th from 10 am to 11 am at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m and burial will take place at Brookfield Cemetery where military rites will be rendered. LiveStreaming will be available on Tuesday at 11 a.m. for those that cannot attend by going to Richard's obituary page at www.paquelet.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. The family would also like to give special thanks to Mercy Hospice for their care and compassion of Richard.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 5, 2020.