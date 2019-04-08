Richard J. Bednar



age 85 of Massillon, passed away on April 5, 2019. He was born in Massillon on January 28, 1934 to the late Andrew and Susan (Sedjo) Bednar. He was a 1952 graduate of Washington High School. Richard worked for 30 years at Republic Steel until his retirement. He enjoyed. He was a diehard Massillon Tigers Fan for over 70 years and was a season ticket holder. Richard was a member of the Massillon VFW and a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church. Richard was a very charitable person and gave to many charities. He was also a devoted Cleveland Sports fan.



He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Betty Hattery, Nancy (Dave) Miller and Linda Smer; sister-in-law, Shirley Bednar; and brother-in-law, Glen Tissot ; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his brothers: Andrew Bednar III, Donald Bednar, Gary Bednar and Robert Bednar; his sisters Lois Tissot, Evelyn Kulick; and his infant sister, Martha Bednar.



A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Pastor John Telloni will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment at Rose Hill Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Richard's name to St. John's Lutheran Church.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on Apr. 8, 2019