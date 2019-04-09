The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
RICHARD J. BEDNAR

RICHARD J. BEDNAR Obituary
Richard J.

Bednar

A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. Pastor John Telloni will be officiating.

The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment at Rose Hill Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Richard's name to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019
