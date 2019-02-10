|
Richard J. "Dick" Kempthorn
age 92, went to be with the Lord on Friday,
February 8, 2019. He was a life resident of Canton, 1944 graduate of McKinley High School and a graduate of the University of Michigan in 1950. He was a star football player for both McKinley and Michigan. At the University of Michigan he was on the 1947 and 1948 National Championship teams and an All American. His fame on the football field led him to be nicknamed "Killer Kempthorn." Dick served in the Merchant Marine during World War II and was a Korean War Air Force veteran. While in the Air Force he earned a Distinguished Flying Cross and a Soldier's Medal for bravery. Dick followed his father, James O. Kempthorn, as the President of Kempthorn Motors. He was a former trustee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and also served on the Akron Canton Regional Airport board of Directors.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lynn Kempthorn, daughter, Dana (Jud) Parker, sons, James (Rebecca) Kempthorn and Eric (Terri) Kempthorn, and eight grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucille Kempthorn.
Services will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Bethel Temple Assembly of God with Reverend Scott Spencer and Reverend Richard Lemberg officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Please no flowers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The James O. and Lucille Kempthorn Memorial Youth Endowment, c/o YMCA of Central Stark County, 1201 30th St NW, Canton, Ohio 44709. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell , 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2019