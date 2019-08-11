Home

Richard J. "Rick" Stevenson

Richard J. "Rick" Stevenson Obituary
Richard J. "Rick" Stevenson

age 57, died Wednesday after a lengthy illness. He was a life resident of Canton and a 1980 graduate of GlenOak High School. Rick was very kind hearted and loved by his family.

Survived by his daughter, Nikki Stevenson, mother, Jean (Sam) Hubrich and sister, Julie (Glen) Glace. Preceded in death by his father, James Stevenson and brother, Jeff Stevenson.

Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019
