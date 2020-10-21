Richard J. Vidmar
age 69, of North Canton, died peacefully on Oct. 17th. Rick was born on June 24, 1951 in East Cleveland to the late James and Gina Vidmar. A 1970 graduate of Brush High School, he became a Veteran Criminal Investigator in the United States Coast Guard and a 40+ year Veteran of the US Federal Protective Service.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Eugene DeSantis. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn (nee Lombardi) of 36 years; daughter, Gina; sister, Carol Fyfe (Daniel deceased); uncle, Chester DeSantis; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Aultman and Akron General for their care.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be a private family burial. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Akron, Ohio. Condolences can be left at www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
