Richard J. Vidmar
1951 - 2020
Richard J. Vidmar

age 69, of North Canton, died peacefully on Oct. 17th. Rick was born on June 24, 1951 in East Cleveland to the late James and Gina Vidmar. A 1970 graduate of Brush High School, he became a Veteran Criminal Investigator in the United States Coast Guard and a 40+ year Veteran of the US Federal Protective Service.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Eugene DeSantis. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn (nee Lombardi) of 36 years; daughter, Gina; sister, Carol Fyfe (Daniel deceased); uncle, Chester DeSantis; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Aultman and Akron General for their care.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will be a private family burial. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Akron, Ohio. Condolences can be left at www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com or 330-492-5830.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
