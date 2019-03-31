|
Richard James Naturale
went home to be with his Lord following and extended illness. Richard or "Mr. Michigan" was preceded in death by his parents, James and Alice Mae Naturale and his sister Dolores and brother-in-law Joseph Gerda and niece Deidra Gerda. Richard passed surrounded by the love of his family who he loved with every beat of his heart. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon
(McCloskey) Naturale, sons, David (Connie) Spangler, Timothy (Denise) Spangler, James (Michelle) Naturale, and Dr. Richard (April) Naturale. He loved and enjoyed all nine of his grandchildren, Tyler Spangler, Nicholas Spangler, Morgan Spangler, Madison Naturale, Olivia Naturale, Alexis Spangler, Richard James Naturale II, Benjamin Naturale and John Patrick (Jack) Naturale.
Dick was born November 5, 1936 in Ravenna, Ohio. He served in the US Army and received his bachelor's degree from Kent State University and a MSW from The University of Michigan. His love and pride for Michigan never wavered and he was always anxious to talk about his Wolverines. When he returned to Ohio, be became Assistant Director of Social Work at Indian River School for boys. He was Chief Probation Officer of The Stark Family Court. He retired as Director of Social Work for Massillon Psychiatric Hospital. Richard excelled in athletics. He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles, but elected to finished his degrees. He enjoyed coaching his four sons in football, baseball, basketball and soccer. Dicks love for his mini schnauzer, Casey Joe was a source of enjoyment for his family. He felt very blessed to be a member of Canton's First Christian Church and loved the friends he made at the Co-Wed Bible Group.
A special thank you to Gail Margo, Gwen Clements, Danna and Glenn Paulina, Dr. Ron and Jan Saxen, Nan and Ray Griffith, Mary Mitchell, Dr. Elena Norch, Dr. Sardar and the staff of pallative and hospice care. The Staff at Meadow Winds provided Richard a kind, caring, dignified ascension into heaven to rest in peace with Jesus.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 A.M. at First Christian Church, 6900 Market Ave, Canton, Ohio 44721. The family will begin receiving friends at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 A.M. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2019