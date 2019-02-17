|
Richard Jesse Masters
Born on Jan. 21, 1936 and passed away on Feb. 15, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Richard was a 1953 graduate of Lincoln High School, was honorably discharged from the US Army and member of the Masonic Temple in Canton for 50 years. He worked for 50 years at the Timken Company and loved fishing, the outdoors and warm sunny days. He was an animal lover of which he had many.
Preceded in death by his father, Jesse Masters; mother, Margaret Able and sister, Joan Patton. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Marianna J. Masters; daughter, Traci L. Masters; son, Richard T. Masters; daughter-in-law, Cheryl A. Masters; grandson, Dylan T. Masters. Also survived by nieces, Donna Matako, Robin Roth and sisters, Jean Matako and Caroline Roth. He was a great man and will be terribly missed.
In honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and services will be private. To send online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019