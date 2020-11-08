Richard (Dick) JochumPassed away peacefully at home October 30, 2020. Dick was born in Akron in 1939 to the late Arthur and Freda (Feiler) Jochum. As a young man, Dick enjoyed the game of billiards. He served in the Air Force in Thule, Greenland. Upon his return home, Dick was employed at Norton Company before establishing his own business Canal Fulton TV and Service. Dick retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Power House in 1989 after 13 years of service as a Stationary Engineer. Dick was a long-time member and former officer of the McKinley Masonic Lodge No. 712 F. & A.M. and member of the Foresters Canton Court No. 1093. After retirement, Dick and Marianne, his beloved wife of 48 years, traveled across the U.S. in their motor home and visited all but two states. Dick also enjoyed boating and getting together with his relatives.Preceded in death by brothers, Frank and Arthur and sister, Anna Mae Watson. Dick is survived by wife Marianne, sisters, Josephine Kidd and Irene Ball, and numerous nieces and nephews.A private memorial service will be held at Schneeberger Funeral Home. Dick's final resting place will be at North Lawn Cemetery. To send condolences, visit us at:Schneeberger Funeral Home330-456-8237