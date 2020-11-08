1/1
Richard "Dick" Jochum
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard (Dick) Jochum

Passed away peacefully at home October 30, 2020. Dick was born in Akron in 1939 to the late Arthur and Freda (Feiler) Jochum. As a young man, Dick enjoyed the game of billiards. He served in the Air Force in Thule, Greenland. Upon his return home, Dick was employed at Norton Company before establishing his own business Canal Fulton TV and Service. Dick retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Power House in 1989 after 13 years of service as a Stationary Engineer. Dick was a long-time member and former officer of the McKinley Masonic Lodge No. 712 F. & A.M. and member of the Foresters Canton Court No. 1093. After retirement, Dick and Marianne, his beloved wife of 48 years, traveled across the U.S. in their motor home and visited all but two states. Dick also enjoyed boating and getting together with his relatives.

Preceded in death by brothers, Frank and Arthur and sister, Anna Mae Watson. Dick is survived by wife Marianne, sisters, Josephine Kidd and Irene Ball, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at Schneeberger Funeral Home. Dick's final resting place will be at North Lawn Cemetery. To send condolences, visit us at:

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger Funeral Home

330-456-8237

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneeberger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved