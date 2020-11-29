Dr. Richard John Tondra "Dick"
passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness. A devout Catholic, he loved God, his family, serving his community and the great outdoors. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday Dec. 4, 2020, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2900 Hoover Avenue, Ames, Iowa 50010. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday Dec. 4, 2020 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Due to COVID restrictions, facemasks will be mandatory and social distancing will be enforced. Private interment will be at a later date in Ely, Minn. For those unable to attend because of travel restrictions or personal safety concerns, the mass will be livestreamed on the St. Cecilia Catholic Church YouTube channel which can be viewed by going to the church website, www.stceciliaparish.org
or visiting https://youtu.be/3qywn1RK1so
. We ask that you light a candle for Dick at 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 and/or join us for a large outdoor celebration of life in the summer of 2021.
Dick was born Jan. 23, 1943 to John and Agnes (Sedlock) Tondra, he grew up surrounded by Slovak American culture and family. He attended Central Catholic High School in Canton, Ohio where he met his lifelong sweetheart Rosemary Krantz. Dick obtained a bachelor's degree from Notre Dame in 1965, and PhD in mathematics from Michigan State in 1968. Although his life after gaining his PhD led to permanent relocation to the Iowa/Minnesota area, he always had a special place in his heart for NE Ohio.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, John and Agnes Tondra; his granddaughter, Lily Tondra; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; son, Mark (Katharine); daughter, Kristin (Mike True); and grandsons, Daniel and Tommy.
