Richard L. Clark
1929 - 2020
Richard L. "Dick" Clark

age 91, of East Canton, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in the Allay SeniorCare Center in Canton. He was born April 15, 1929 in Minerva to Lawrence and Lila (Allmon) Clark. He retired from the Mathie Supply in North Canton where he had worked for 17 years, and had worked for Kopp Clay in Malvern for 17 years. He graduated from Augusta High School in 1949 and was a medic in the US Army during the Korean War. He is a member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Smith) Clark who died in 1979, son Randy Clark, sister, Nina Summer and two brothers, Victor and Sheldon Clark. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Ron Henderson of East Canton, two grandchildren; Samuel (Morgan) Henderson of N. Canton and Abigail Henderson of Whitinsville, MA.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Harold Barber officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
I had good memories of Dick,he always had a smile and loved to laugh . He was on the back of my dad’s motorcycle when Dad crash it, way back in the day. My dad was Louie Vosi. Sorry for our loss. Lynette and Roger Fessenmeyer
Lynette Fessenmeyer
Friend
September 5, 2020
Amy and family - Sending my condolences and prayers. He was always very good to me and to my children. In my mind, he is dancing and singing in heaven.
Sudie Yoder
September 5, 2020
May the love of God surround you and your family during this difficult time,
May you come to know that the love of God is with you always,

May your memories of Richard Lee Clark, give you peace, comfort and strength

Rest now in the arms of our Lord your mission on earth is complete.
I thank you for your service to our Country and my Freedom. You will not be forgotten.
My thoughts
and prayers to the family of .

US Army Veteran, Richard Lee Clark, is “A True American Hero” God Bless†

† Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13 †
Cheryl J Skinner Tri-State Military Museum
September 4, 2020
With Sympathy & Prayers to the Family.
Ron & Shirley
Friend
September 4, 2020
i worked for Rinkes Insurance and got to know him, he is a special guy, always wanting to talk and have a great smile, would see him at all tractor pulls, homecomings, fairs, he will be sadly missed.
sandy newbold
Friend
