Richard L. "Dick" ClarkFuneral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Harold Barber officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com Gotschall-Hutchison,330-868-4900