Richard L. Coburn Jr.
56, of Canton passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born July 12, 1963 in Canton, Ohio.
Richard is preceded in death by his father, Richard L. Coburn Sr.; grandparents, F. Dayle and Jean Hazlett and Artist W. and Velva Coburn. Richard is survived by his mother, Cindy (Dave) Croston; sisters, Jeannie Aventino and Beckie Brumback; brother, John Coburn; numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, friends and special friend, Cathleen.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 18, 2020.