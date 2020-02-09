|
|
Richard L. Daniska
76, of Canton passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born June 28, 1943 in Canton, Ohio. Richard graduated from Canton South High School in 1961. He enjoyed racing cars and loved dogs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Bernadine Daniska; brother, Emil J. Daniska Jr. (Buddy). Richard is survived by his wife, Christine Daniska, his children, Richard L. Daniska Jr., Lisa (Jim) Vega, Melanie Daniska, Patrice Jerge, Michael Allen Jerge, Ashley Daniska and Christopher Daniska; 17 grandchildren and two great grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Kolonchuk, Barbara Motz, Jim Daniska, Pat McCoy and Sharon (Dave) Rounds.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 3 pm to 5 pm with services to follow at 5 pm. In honoring Richard's wishes he will be cremated after services. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020