|
|
Richard L. Dietz
Age 90, of Bolivar, Ohio, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Altercare of Navarre following an extended illness. He was born in Canton, Ohio on July 12, 1929. He was a Bolivar resident since 1982. Richard retired from the Canton City Fire Department in 1986 with 32 ½ years of service. He had also been a self-employed home plan designer working with many builders for many years. Richard had served as a volunteer fireman for Bolivar Fire Department for six years. He was instrumental for originally locating and mapping all the fire hydrants in the City of Canton.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joan R. (West) Dietz; four children and spouse: Ron Dietz, Judy Dietz (Randy Shultz), Jacqueline Dietz (Rick), Randy and Brenda Dietz; two grandchildren, Ashley and Brandon; three great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave in Canton with Rev. L. Scott Bacon officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call on hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 12, 2019