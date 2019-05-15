Home

Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Petoskey, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Petoskey, OH
Richard L. Emerson

83, of Petoskey, passed away on May 11, 2019. Richard was born on January 10, 1936, in Canton, OH, the son of Lester and Ruth (Robb) Emerson. Richard got his start in business as a buyer with the Clarkins Company in Ohio. He then became a manufacturers rep in Michigan with the Sleeper-Jones Company, and eventually acquired ownership. He retired to Petoskey in 2010. He was a Mason for over 40 years and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Petoskey. He was an avid sports fan, especially football and baseball. He was proud of his alma mater, the Mount Union Purple Raiders.

He is survived by four children: Lori (Ted) Pall of Petoskey, Steven Emerson (Emily Stauffer) of Puyallup, WA, Kathy (Kyle) Henderson of Rochester MN, Derri (Benton) Parsons of Wauconda, IL; eight grandchildren: Thaddeus and Adam Pall, Patrick and Jake Emerson, Kelsey Henderson, Benton Shae, Nate and Gabriella Parsons; a great-granddaughter, Callie Parsons; two brothers, Lester "Gene" (Nancy) Emerson of Holland, MI, James (Norma) Emerson of Tavares, FL; a sister, Barbara Gero of Negaunee, MI; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Lou Emerson, his parents and his close friend and brother-in-law Jim Wickersham.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Petoskey. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friendship Center in Petoskey, 1322 Anderson Rd., Petoskey, MI, 49770 or the First Presbyterian Church, 501 E. Mitchell St., Petoskey, MI, 49770. Arrangements have been handled by the Winchester Chapel of Mortensen Funeral Homes. Sign his online guestbook at: www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com

Mortensen Funeral Homes, 231-547-2881
Published in The Repository on May 15, 2019
