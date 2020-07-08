1/1
Richard L. (Dick) Foutz
1935 - 2020
Richard (Dick) L. Foutz

84, passed away peacefully in his home on July 3, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born on December 8, 1935, in Canton. He was married to Anita R. (Valle) Foutz on April 27, 1957, recently celebrating 63 years of marriage. Dick Foutz was the owner of DF General Maintenance for 35 years. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was also the past president of the Leesville Lake Dock Owners Association, Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinee Dinner bartender, Eastbury Bowling League treasurer and past Volunteer Coordinator at the Players Guild Theatre.

Dick is survived by his wife, Anita; and three sons, Richard Foutz (Lisa) of Massillon, Michael Foutz (Cheryl) and David Foutz (Theresa) both of Canton; six grandchildren, Stacey, Aubrey, Alison, Rick, Emily and Dominic and 2 great-grandchildren: Kane and Anthony. He is also survived by his brother, Ray Foutz (Jenne) and sister, Dorothy Pettay (Gary); and sister-in-law, Karen Foutz. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Foutz.

Private funeral services were held at Rossi Funeral Home for the immediate family only. Donations can be sent to Mercy Medical Center Hospice (End of Life Fund – Mercy Development Foundation).

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
