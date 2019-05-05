Home

age 77, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly of a stroke on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born on March 8, 1942 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Robert L. and Elizabeth (Mogus) Gaume. He was a 1960 graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School, and a 1964 member of the first graduating class of Walsh College. He then went on to obtain his Master's Degree in Chemistry from Bowling Green State University. Richard is a member of Little Flower Catholic Church, Class of 1960 Central Catholic Breakfast Club, and Retired Teachers of Plain Local Schools Breakfast Club. He attended the Aultman North 7 a.m. pool group and enjoyed the time he spent with them. Richard was a retired teacher, coordinator and Principal with the Plain Local School system for 30 years. Richard loved his Cleveland Indians, golf, trains, and cribbage, but most of all, his children and grandkid's game nights around the kitchen table. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son-in-law Floyd A. Schlabach.

Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Suzanne M. (Kling) Gaume; his children: Carolyn (Gene) Fitz, Karen Sue Schlabach, and Michael (Cindy) Gaume, grandchildren: Michelle and Laura Fitz, Dawn (Jordan) Cramer, Ray (Ashlee) Fitz, Megann (Brian) Knopick, Matt (Courtney) Schlabach, Morgann Schlabach, Jake Neel, Zane and Abbey Gaume; great-grandchildren: Avery and Evelynn Fitz, Kolson Cramer, Christian Knopick, soon arriving Waylon David Schlabach; and his best friend, Bandit. His trains in the basement are now silent, but he is remembered every time the family hears the train whistle or the swish of a golf club.

There are no calling hours or services planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's memory to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. N.E., Louisville, OH 44641, or Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
