82, passed away peacefully Nov. 10, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Minerva on Feb. 16, 1938 to Donald and Euphemia (Jenkins) Hahlen. A lifelong resident of East Canton, Richard retired from PCC Airfoils in 2000 after 42 years. Richard was a kind and good man dedicated to his family who never asked for anything in return.



Preceded in death by his parents, Richard is survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Darlene (Hykes) Hahlen. Married just shy of 57 years, Richard and Darlene were married 30 days after a blind date and their love for one another continued to grow by the day. Richard is also survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kim (Weakland) Hahlen of Cuyahoga Falls, and the apples of his eye, grandson Matt Hahlen, and granddaughter, Megan Hahlen, both of Cuyahoga Falls. He will be sorely missed by his fur buddy, Skeeter. The family wishes to thank Darice Moore and her staff at Sprenger Hospice Care for their kindness and guidance during Richard's transition home.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, Nov. 16th at 11 a.m. at Brookfield Cemetery, 11400 Shaefer St NW, Massillon, OH 44647 where military rites will be performed.



