|
|
Richard L. Hambleton
93, of Canton, passed away on June 12, 2019. He was born on May 13, 1926, to the late Fred and Elma (Hershey) Hambleton. He was a 1944 graduate of Canton Timken High School. After high school he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the European Theater from 1944 to 1946. He worked for Sealtest Dairy for 30 years, then retired from Superior Dairy in 1986. He was a man of faith and was a member of Reedurban Presbyterian Church. He loved playing golf at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course and bowling. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou who he married in 1945; and sisters, Jean Brown, and Joanne Stuffel.
He is survived by his daughter, Trudy (Bill) Hart; granddaughter, Heather Hart; brother, Willard Hambleton; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Reedurban Presbyterian Church (1145 Perry Dr. N.W., Canton), with Rev. Lynn Shetzer officiating. In lieu of flowers he wished for charitable donations to be made in his name to Reedurban Presbyterian Church. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019