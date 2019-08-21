|
Richard L. Hull
age 61 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. He was born on Oct. 20, 1957 in Canton to Melvin and Evalyne (Rodgers) Hull. Rick was a graduate of Lincoln High School, earned his B.A from National College of Education (IL) and his Masters Degree from Kent State University. He was a teacher and coach for both the Canton City and Alliance City Schools. He served as the Assistant Principal at Stanton Middle School in Alliance before becoming the Principal at Fairless High School. He retired from the Fairless Local School District as Director of Curriculum & Instruction. Rick then became the Principal at Our Lady of Peace School where he was a longtime parishioner.
He is preceded in death by his father, Melvin and his brother, James Horner. Rick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan Hull; sons, Christopher (Nicole Snyder) Hull, Matthew (Ellie) Hull, and Timothy (Emily Jacobs) Hull; mother, Evalyne Hull; sisters, Trisha Landon, Janet (Rob) Legg, Marilyn Van Almen, Debbie Hull, Sandy Anderson; brothers, Bill (Cathy) Hull and Roger Hull; sister-in-law, Phyllis Horner; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 at 12 noon at Christ The Servant Parish (833 39th St NW, Canton, OH 44709) with Msgr. Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. Friends may call Friday 4-7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the mass (11 a.m. - 12 noon). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rick's memory to Our Lady of Peace School. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019