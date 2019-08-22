Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christ The Servant Parish
833 39th St NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ The Servant Parish
833 39th St NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ The Servant Parish
833 39th St NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Hull


1957 - 2019
Send Flowers
Richard L. Hull Obituary
Richard L. Hull

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 at 12 noon at Christ The Servant Parish (833 39th St NW, Canton, OH 44709) with Msgr. Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. Friends may call (TOMORROW) Friday 4-7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the mass (11 a.m. - 12 noon). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rick's memory to Our Lady of Peace School. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.