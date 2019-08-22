|
Richard L. Hull
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 at 12 noon at Christ The Servant Parish (833 39th St NW, Canton, OH 44709) with Msgr. Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. Friends may call (TOMORROW) Friday 4-7 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the mass (11 a.m. - 12 noon). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rick's memory to Our Lady of Peace School. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 22, 2019