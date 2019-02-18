Home

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Rev. Glenn Rogers, Jr. officiating. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107

www.schermesserfh.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2019
