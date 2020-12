Richard L.Morrow, Sr.Honoring Richard's wishes, cremation has taken place. No formal services have been scheduled but the family will receive condolences Sunday afternoon, December 6, 2020, from 3-5:00 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. For those attending, face masks are essential and social distancing protocols will be respectfully observed. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at,330-879-5433