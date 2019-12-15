|
Richard "Rick" L. Nelson, Jr.,
age 65 of Canton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. He was born in Canton on April 25, 1954 to the late Richard, Sr. and Martha (Riddle) Nelson. Rick was a graduate from Canton South High School, and continued to work for Layland Motors for 30 years as a service manager. He was a member of the Polish Club, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed traveling.
Rick is survived by his wife of 44 years, Noreen; son, Daniel (Angela) Nelson; and three sisters.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Oncology Cancer Center.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019