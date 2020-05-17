Richard L. Totten
age 78, of Minerva, died Wed., May 13, 2020. He was born April 13, 1942 in Pekin to the late Homer "Pete" and Esther (Speakman) Totten. He worked at Summitville Tile in Minerva, Union Metal in Canton and was a custodian for Minerva Local School at M.I. Day Elementary. He graduated from Minerva in 1960 and attended Mount Union. He is a US Army Veteran during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by a sister, Kay (Ken) Lewis of East Canton, two nieces, Kendra Wriston of East Canton, Kasey (Troy) Soles of East Canton. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Marilyn Rine and a nephew, Matthew Rine.
A private family service will be held with burial at Liberty Cemetery. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900
age 78, of Minerva, died Wed., May 13, 2020. He was born April 13, 1942 in Pekin to the late Homer "Pete" and Esther (Speakman) Totten. He worked at Summitville Tile in Minerva, Union Metal in Canton and was a custodian for Minerva Local School at M.I. Day Elementary. He graduated from Minerva in 1960 and attended Mount Union. He is a US Army Veteran during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by a sister, Kay (Ken) Lewis of East Canton, two nieces, Kendra Wriston of East Canton, Kasey (Troy) Soles of East Canton. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Marilyn Rine and a nephew, Matthew Rine.
A private family service will be held with burial at Liberty Cemetery. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.