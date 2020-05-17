Richard L. Totten
1942 - 2020
Richard L. Totten

age 78, of Minerva, died Wed., May 13, 2020. He was born April 13, 1942 in Pekin to the late Homer "Pete" and Esther (Speakman) Totten. He worked at Summitville Tile in Minerva, Union Metal in Canton and was a custodian for Minerva Local School at M.I. Day Elementary. He graduated from Minerva in 1960 and attended Mount Union. He is a US Army Veteran during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by a sister, Kay (Ken) Lewis of East Canton, two nieces, Kendra Wriston of East Canton, Kasey (Troy) Soles of East Canton. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Marilyn Rine and a nephew, Matthew Rine.

A private family service will be held with burial at Liberty Cemetery. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love Mary Clough and Family
Shawn
Family
May 16, 2020
Rich was such a great guy. He went to school with my mom. He always paid attention to our girls when they were young when we played coed volleyball @ MIDay. Rest In Peace.
Mike & Julie Hardgrove
Friend
May 16, 2020
Kay,
I'm sorry to learn of your brother's passing. I remember him as being such a nice guy!

In Prayer,
Ronda (Haines) Pett
Ronda Pett
May 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We grew up together, played basketball, went to school together and graduated together. The house he drew up in was where we lived prior to moving across the street.
Edgar Eick
Classmate
May 16, 2020
May the love of God surround you and your family during this difficult time,
May you come to know that the love of God is with you always,

May your memories of Richard L. Totten, give you peace, comfort and strength

Rest now in the arms of our Lord your mission on earth is complete.
I thank you for your service to our Country and my Freedom. You will not be forgotten.
My thoughts
and prayers to the family of .

US Army Veteran, Richard L. Totten is A True American Hero God Bless†

† Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends. John 15:13 †
Cheryl J Skinner,Tri-State Museum
May 15, 2020
Richard was my neighbor. I'm the one who found him. I'm very sad & sending prayers to the family. Richard was a very nice friend I will miss him.
Crystal Deitrick
Neighbor
