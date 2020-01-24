|
|
Richard Lee
Harris
Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Congregational UCC (1530 Easton St NE., Canton, OH 44721) where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Coy officiating. Interment will take place at Northshore Garden of Memories in Chicago, IL. at a later date. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 24, 2020