Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Congregational UCC
1530 Easton St NE
Canton, OH
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Congregational UCC
1530 Easton St NE
Canton, OH
RICHARD LEE HARRIS

RICHARD LEE HARRIS Obituary
Richard Lee

Harris

Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Congregational UCC (1530 Easton St NE., Canton, OH 44721) where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dennis Coy officiating. Interment will take place at Northshore Garden of Memories in Chicago, IL. at a later date. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -