Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Richard Lee Kackley Obituary
Richard Lee Kackley

Age 65, died Thursday after a long illness. He was a life resident of Canton and a 1973 graduate of Perry High School. Richard loved God, family and the Cleveland Browns.

Survived by his wife of 43 years, Betty Kackley; daughter, Betsy Kackley; son, Richard Lee Kackley Jr.; grandchildren, Christian and Addison and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a service at 4 p.m. with Pastor Amy Downard officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hammer and Nails. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 5, 2019
