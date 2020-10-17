Dick Roan



Richard Lee Roan, 82, went Home to be with the Lord on Friday; October 9, 2020. He was born August 6, 1938 in Massillon, Ohio to Calvin and Irene Richards Roan. Dick was a member of the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Acton and he spent eight years as Hood County Commissioner. He worked with doctors in MRI and CT Surgical Planning and Training. Dick also helped build the Radiology and Diagnostic Imaging Departments at Lake Granbury Medical Center and in Huntsville, Alabama. He was very active in helping students in various programs and helped plan the YMCA in Granbury. Dick was a very loving and kind husband, father and grandpa. He was a valiant warrior and never one time complained because of the ominous pain he encountered. He loved the Lord, and the participation he had in a Bible study on Saturday mornings. He also enjoyed the home study and service he and Annette were able to attend twice a month. He was well known and was well loved in our community.



He was preceded in death by his parents. Dick is survived by his wife, Annette Joseph-Roan; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly Hollingsworth and Jeff; son, David Roan; granddaughter, Madison Nicole Roan; brother, Terry Roan; two sisters, Nancy Helline and Connie Gano.



A Memorial gathering for Dick will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Good Shepherd Anglican Church.



John 14:1-3"Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father's house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also.



Wiley, 817-573-3000



