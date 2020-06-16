Richard Lee Soper
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Soper

57, of Louisville, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in his home. Born in Canton, on October 19, 1962, a son of the late Robert and Janet (Mayle) Soper, also preceded in death by brother, Steve Michael.

Survived by brother, Rick (Lisa Ocheltree) Michael, of Canton; two long time best friends Cliff and Lenny; as well as beloved dog Rusty.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17th., in the Harvestime Apostolic Temple, 136 East Maple St., Hartville, OH 44632, with Rev. Ray Smith officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service. Burial will take place in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website:

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Harvestime Apostolic Temple
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harvestime Apostolic Temple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved