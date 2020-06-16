Richard Lee Soper57, of Louisville, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 in his home. Born in Canton, on October 19, 1962, a son of the late Robert and Janet (Mayle) Soper, also preceded in death by brother, Steve Michael.Survived by brother, Rick (Lisa Ocheltree) Michael, of Canton; two long time best friends Cliff and Lenny; as well as beloved dog Rusty.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17th., in the Harvestime Apostolic Temple, 136 East Maple St., Hartville, OH 44632, with Rev. Ray Smith officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service. Burial will take place in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website:Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293