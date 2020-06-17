Richard Lee Soper
Richard Lee

Soper

57, of Louisville, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17th., in the Harvestime Apostolic Temple, 136 East Maple St., Hartville, OH 44632, with Rev. Ray Smith officiating.

Friends may call one hour before the service. Burial will take place in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website:

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK

Funeral Home

330-455-0293

Published in The Repository on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Harvestime Apostolic Temple
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harvestime Apostolic Temple
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
