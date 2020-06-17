Richard LeeSoper57, of Louisville, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in his home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17th., in the Harvestime Apostolic Temple, 136 East Maple St., Hartville, OH 44632, with Rev. Ray Smith officiating.Friends may call one hour before the service. Burial will take place in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website:Waltner-SIMCHAKFuneral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293