Richard Lee Wehling
age 77 of Dublin, passed September 9, 2020.
Rich is the son of Edith and Blake Wehling, both deceased, and brother to Gary A. Wehling. He is the husband of Janet L. Wehling, also deceased, and survived by children, T. Todd Wehling, Richard R. Wehling, Deanna D. Rodriguez Wehling, Christopher J. Davey, and Todd M. Davey; grandfather to nine and great grandfather to eight. Rich graduated from Louisville High School, Class of 1960 and retired from the U.S Army as a Command Sergeant Major.
At his request, no public services will be held. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit: www.schoedinger.com
SCHOEDINGER
NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 614-457-5481