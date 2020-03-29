|
Richard Lewis Fleck
age 65, of Canton, passed away on March 25, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born on June 3, 1954 in Canton to the late Richard B. and Lillian Virginia (Lewis) Fleck he graduated from Boardman High School in Youngstown and from Youngstown State University. He retired as Director of Food Services from St. Joseph Senior Living in Louisville after 35 years. He was an avid golfer and he enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to golf. He was on Ohio State Fan and loved to play and watch basketball especially the Duke Blue Devils.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Sean Riffle; grandchildren: Richard, Alexandra and Grant; sister, Ann (Mike) Strednicky; brother, Jeff (Linda) Fleck; brother-in-law, Terry (Veronica) Danko; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by cousin, Becky Smethers; and aunt, Peggy Fleck.
Private services were held for the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Senior Living. The family thanks Crossroads hospice during this time.
