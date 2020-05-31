RICHARD LYTLE ROOK
Richard Lytle Rook

Richard was a resident of Jackson Township, passing away on May 29, 2020. He was 89 years of age. He was born in Findlay, Ohio, on February 22, 1931 to Harry and Barbara Rook, deceased. Richard was a graduate of Carey High School in 1949. He proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married Dorothy Jean Hattendorf of Fostoria, Ohio on October 12, 1952. They shared 62 ½ years of love together before her death in 2015. Richard graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in education. He served as a teacher and counselor in the Jackson Local Schools for 31 years, retiring in 1990. He earned his master's degree in education from Kent State University in 1971. He was honored to be a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar recipient in 1978-1979. Richard was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Massillon, serving on council, ushering, and teaching Sunday school. He also sang in the adult choir and served on various committees.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Jean; a sister, Rosemary Burton; and a brother, William Rook. Richard is survived by his two sons, Richard Timothy (Ellen) Rook of Columbus, Ohio, and Mark Edward (Barbara) Rook of Olmsted Falls, Ohio. He has four grandchildren: Allison, Michael,

Matthew, and Libby, along with three great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held with a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to the American Diabetes Association, the American Cancer Society, or to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to: www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
