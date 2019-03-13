Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard M. Baker


Richard M. Baker
Richard M. Baker Obituary
Richard M. Baker 1925-2019

Died on March 10, 2019 and has joined the communion of saints. Born in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, 1925 to the late Dr. and Mrs. Webster Baker. Dick attended Ohio State University and graduated from the Central Academy of Commercial Art. He retired from Frease and Shorr Advertising. Dick enlisted in the army after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served in the Pacific Theater and the occupation of Japan being present on VJ Day. Dick was a history aviation buff, the British Spitfire and the 787 being his favorite planes. He is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Alliance, Ohio and the Calligraphy Alliance Guild.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Byron Baker; mother-in-law, Goldie John and his beloved cat and buddy Pretty Paws Richard's Sir Maxwell Wellington of Kent. Dick is remember with love by his wife, Linda (Dunbar); son, Jeff; step son, Eric Berg; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Darlene and Jim Shepherd, Judy Collins, Shirley Witherspoon and several nieces and nephews. Dick was an encourager, a gentle pleasant quiet man and will be missed.

Visitation will be held Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Timothy Muse officiating. Interment with full military honors provided by the Louisville American Legion Post 548 and active duty Army will be held at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family has requested no additional flowers, however memorials may be made in his name to , or 1-800-821-6344.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2019
