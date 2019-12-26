Home

Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Visitation
Following Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Richard M. Dowalter


1918 - 2019
Richard M. Dowalter Obituary
Richard M. Dowalter

age 101, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Richard was born in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 14, 1918 to the late Albert and Abbie (Maple) Dowalter. Also preceding in death was his loving wife of 53 years, Lola (Lesh) Dowalter; daughter, Susan Dowalter; and sister, Margaret Bast. He served in the Army during World War II and was a graduate of OSU in Civil Engineering.

Richard will be deeply missed by his daughters, Barbara (Barry Woods) Dowalter and Sally Bergquist; grandchildren, Cheryl Butler and David Maurer; three great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, where family will receive friends immediately following until 5 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics Ohio, 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232 or Columbus Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.

Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 614-457-5481
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019
