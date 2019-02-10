|
|
Richard "Rick" M. Jeffries
73, (born April 6, 1945) passed from this life on February 6, 2019 after a courageous eight month battle with small cell lung cancer. Rick loved and treasured his family and was respected and beloved by all who were privileged to spend time with him. Honesty, generosity,
curiosity, and an intense sense of fairness were the hallmarks of Rick's life. He was intelligent, loved
history, and loved to expore new pursuits. He was determined to right the inequities of life. He was always ready for a debate on what he believed in and always stood up for what was right and fair. Throughout his life, he provided for his family with love, and hard work, everyday. He was devoted to, and married to the love of his life and best friend, Jo-Ann Wiegreff Jeffries, for more than fifty years. Each day, he gave joyfully of himself to his family and others and asked nothing in return.
Rick lived his entire life on the same street. A Glenwood High School graduate, Rick was a ten year veteran of the United States Marine Corps., a member of St. Anthony's Church, and served the Plain Township Fire Department for thirty-five years as a volunteer fireman and certified EMT, retiring as a Captain. His family knew that, every Tuesday, he was with his "other family" at the fire station. Rick worked hard and long as a sheet metal journeyman throughout Canton and many other communities. Rick throughly enjoyed and savored life every day. He was a competitive bass fisherman, a master wood turner, and a life long tinkerer who had the answer to every "how do I fix this?" question. Rick loved to dance, his dance steps punctuated by the jingling change in this pockets. At all times, his Craftsman knife and hankie were close by.
Rick always gave people the benefit of the doubt. Not only was he a treasured father to his own children, but was a listening ear, giving direct and compassionate advice to many of his children's' friends, who considered him their second father Rick's spirit amazed all who were privileged to know him. When he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, he told his family it was a win-win situation- either he would be here to enjoy life with his family on earth, or he would be reunited in Heaven with his parents and his Heavenly Father. Rick gave selflessly and with joy, not only his practical advice and love, but the unique and exceptional wood creations he made.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Kasmer and Eileen Jeffries, and survived by his wife Jo-Ann; his three children, Richard Jr., Christina (Ray Bules), and Jason (Jennifer Amendola); his seven grandchildren - Anthony, Gabrielle, and Alec Jeffries; and Alexis, Riley, Grace, and Brooklyn Lockard; and his grandcat, Harvey. His six brothers, James (Susan), David (Marjorie), Thomas (Debra), Kasmer II (Barbara), Mark (Wendy), and John (Deanna Neill), along with many nieces and nephews.
Rick's family would like to express a special thanks to David Spreadbury and Tylene Falkner for their compassion and support, as well as a special thanks to John Sarchione for all of his kindness. To all of Rick's friends and family, please know that your visits, prayers, and cards gave Rick - and his entire family- great strength. There will be no calling hours or services for Rick- in his final gift of service, Rick donated his body to the Cleveland Clinic for the advancement of medical science, in hopes of finding a cure for lung cancer, COPD, and emphysema. There will be a Celebration of Life on February 17, from noon until 3 p.m. at the Ignorant Owl, 718 30th St. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44714.
God Saw You Getting Tired
God saw you getting tired
and a cure was not to be
so he put his arms around you
and whispered,
Come to Me.
With tearful eyes we watch you
and saw you pass away
and although we loved you dearly
we could not make you stay.
A golden heart stopped beating
hard working hands at rest.
God broke our hearts to prove us
he only takes the best.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2019