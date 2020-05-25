In Loving Memory of



Richard



"Dickie"



Makowski



May 7, 1932-



February 1, 2012



Oh, what we'd give to



see you again!



To hear your voice



To see your smile



To do the things



we used to do



To just sit back



and chat while.







From your loving wife, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store