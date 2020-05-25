In Loving Memory of
Richard
"Dickie"
Makowski
May 7, 1932-
February 1, 2012
Oh, what we'd give to
see you again!
To hear your voice
To see your smile
To do the things
we used to do
To just sit back
and chat while.
From your loving wife, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.