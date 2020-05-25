Richard "Dickie" Makowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of

Richard

"Dickie"

Makowski

May 7, 1932-

February 1, 2012

Oh, what we'd give to

see you again!

To hear your voice

To see your smile

To do the things

we used to do

To just sit back

and chat while.



From your loving wife, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved