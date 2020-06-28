Richard Mark Common
63, a long-term resident of Louisville, passed away June 23, 2020. He was born in Alliance, Ohio on November 26, 1956 and later graduated from Louisville High School. He worked numerous years at Ohio Cast and Technibus. He treasured his family and loved to watch his children succeed in their daily lives. He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, never missed a good photo opportunity with them and would sit for hours playing dolls, trucks or anything they wanted to do. Richard was passionate about sports; he enjoyed watching the Indians, Browns and Cavs. He coached Little Leopards football and youth baseball for many years. He was active in the Louisville Wrestling Club and the youth wrestling program. As a younger adult, he enjoyed playing slow pitch softball in Louisville and Canton. He was an extremely hard worker, an honest man, one of those people you could always count on when things were tough. He enjoyed working with his son Mark and helping him around the job sites. He stayed active and always had a positive outlook on things; he never let an obstacle get in his way.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Common. He leaves behind his mother, Marcella Common; sisters: Mary Anne Graham, Cheryl Huprich and Lisa Koontz; brother, Robert "Bob" Common; his oldest son, Lee (Krystle) Common and their daughters, Kayley and Zoey; his middle son, Mark (Rachel) Common; his daughter, Kellye (Zachary) Boldizsar and their children: Falyn, Barrett and Ridge.
Calling hours are 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Paquelet-Falk funeral home in Louisville. Those attending the services are asked to please wear a proper protective mask and practice safe distancing requirements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any contributions be made in his name to the Louisville Little Leopard Football Program, P.O. Box 216, Louisville, Ohio 44641. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.