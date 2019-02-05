Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Calling hours
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Funeral service
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
RICHARD "DICK" MEADOWS


RICHARD "DICK" MEADOWS
Richard "Dick" Meadows

84 of Canal Fulton, passed away Feb. 1, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, 11:30 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton with Calling Hours from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the VFW which Richard was a lifetime member; Firestone VFW Post 3383, 690 W. Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44314. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356
Published in The Repository from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
