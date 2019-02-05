|
|
Richard "Dick" Meadows
84 of Canal Fulton, passed away Feb. 1, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, 11:30 a.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton with Calling Hours from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the VFW which Richard was a lifetime member; Firestone VFW Post 3383, 690 W. Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44314. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
Published in The Repository from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019