|
|
Richard N. "Dick" Fritz
77, passed away at home, on February 24, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Port Clinton on August 27, 1942 to Elmer F. and Carmelita (Rekart) Fritz. Dick was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and owned and operated Dick Fritz Tire and Brake for fifty-nine years. Dick was an awesome husband, dad and grandpa. He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed sharing his talents with his family and friends. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and was well known in Perry Twp. and Canton South.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Pedrotty) Fritz, whom he married on September 15, 1962; their children, David (Desi) Fritz, Jill (Dave) Mathieu, Suzanne (Greg) Wheeler, Jean (Chris) Purses, Karin (Brad) Miller, Nancy (Mike) Recktenwalt, Andrea (Nate) Lloyd, Mark Fritz and Jerry Fritz; twenty-seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Deeser and Phyllis Dahlke; sisters and brothers–in-law, Gary (Carolyn) Pedrotty, Karen Pedrotty, Tim (Georganne) Pedrotty, Betty (Gary) Fritcke, Phillip (Judy) Pedrotty, Joe (Paula) Pedrotty; son–in-law, Mike Grace; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Richard and daughter, Mary Grace A special thanks to longtime friends, Marty and Barb Kraynik.
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. by Fr. David Weikart. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mary Grace Memorial Foundation, PO Box 1822, Medina, OH 44258.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2020