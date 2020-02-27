|
Richard N.
"Dick" Fritz
Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. by Fr. David Weikart. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet .com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mary Grace Memorial Foundation, PO Box 1822, Medina, OH 44258.
Paquelet Funeral Home
& Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2020