Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Richard N. "Dick" Fritz

Richard N. "Dick" Fritz Obituary
Richard N.

"Dick" Fritz

Friends and family may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. by Fr. David Weikart. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet .com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mary Grace Memorial Foundation, PO Box 1822, Medina, OH 44258.

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2020
