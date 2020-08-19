1/1
Richard P. Kauffman Jr.
1945 - 2020
Richard P. Kauffman, Jr.

Passed away on his 75th birthday, August 18, 2020. He was born in Canton on August 18, 1945 to the late Richard and Gertrude (Bole) Kauffman, Sr. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years. Richard worked at ORE-IDA Foods in the maintenance department for eight years. He enjoyed the simple things in life like riding his Harley and travelling out West to his favorite spots such as the Rocky's or Vegas. Richard was most passionate about his family. He was very family oriented and loved spending time with his children and especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Don Kauffman. He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Chris (Tony) Gilger and Angee (Mike) Owens; grandchildren, Ashley, Tony, Derrick, Clay, Tyler and Dannyiel; great-grandchildren, Addie, Kayden, Braydon, Lucca, Hazel and Jameson; his siblings, Nancy (John) Walsh and Jack Kauffman; numerous nieces and nephews; lifelong friend, Pam Lallathin; and many kids and grandkids that he loved as his own.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2020.
