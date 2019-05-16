|
Richard P. "Dick" Koons 1934-2019
Age 85 of Canton, passed away Tuesday night, May 14, 2019. He was born May 7, 1934 in Canton to Paul and Ruby (Penrose) Koons. Dick was a 1952 Lehman High School graduate where he played football, baseball, basketball and track. He graduated from Mt. Union College where he was a captain of the baseball team, played football and ran track. Dick served in the U.S. Army for two years stationed at Ft. Knox. He was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church, Congress Lake Club and was inducted in the Canton Baseball Hall of Fame. Mr. Koons and Rod Covey were the founders of Covey and Koons Advertising Agency in Canton.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean Ann Koons; daughters and sons-in-law, Jenny and Steve Marrow of Tulsa, Okla., Lisa and Bob Coughlin of Grand Rapids, Mich., Marsha and Bryn Irvine of Bay Village, Ohio; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and George Young of Canton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Carolyn McCain of Canton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday 2:00 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Canton with Rev. Michael Wallace officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service 1-2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Wakonda or Christ Presbyterian Church 530 West Tuscarawas St, Canton, Ohio 44702.
Published in The Repository on May 16, 2019