Richard P. Mallcheck
age 72, of Canton went home to be with the Lord Tuesday August 11th , after a long courageous battle with cancer. A life resident of Canton, he was the son of the late Peter and Gilberta (Rousseau) Mallcheck. He was a 1966 Graduate of Timken High School, served in the U.S. Air Force and retired from Babcock & Wilcox and from the Trucking Industry. He was a member of St. Anthony/ All Saints Catholic Parish, the Slovak Home Club and Amvets Post 555.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers: George Mallcheck, Robert Mallcheck sister: Germaine (Mallcheck) Louis and Special friend and fishing partner: Ed Lewis. He is survived by his daughter Cherie (Tom) Clapper-Dent, Step-Daughter; Melissa Walker all of Canton; sisters: Nancy Matheson of Canton, Sherry Sanborn of Alliance; grandchildren: Randall (Amanda) Clapper, Chara (Tom) Peterson, Danielle (Matt Moore) Dolan, Skylar Dent, Tony Walker, Josiah Walker, Jaida Walker and nine great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian burial will be in St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Kraszewki as celebrant. Burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, OH. Donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society
