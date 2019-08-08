Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
RICHARD P. SAUNIER


1933 - 2019
RICHARD P. SAUNIER Obituary
Richard P. Saunier

86, of Plain Twp., passed away on August 4, 2019. Richard was born in Louisville, Ohio on April 1, 1933 to the late Bernard and Irma Saunier. He was a graduate of Magnolia High School class of 1952 and served in the US Air Force during Korea. Richard was a truck driver for 20 years, a member of the Teamsters Union and an active member of Zion United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter Penny Craig and four brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Connie Saunier; seven children; 20 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 12 PM on Monday August 12, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 2-5 PM on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2:30 PM on Monday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with Military Honors. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2019
