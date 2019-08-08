|
|
Richard P. Saunier
86, of Plain Twp., passed away on August 4, 2019. Richard was born in Louisville, Ohio on April 1, 1933 to the late Bernard and Irma Saunier. He was a graduate of Magnolia High School class of 1952 and served in the US Air Force during Korea. Richard was a truck driver for 20 years, a member of the Teamsters Union and an active member of Zion United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his parents; daughter Penny Craig and four brothers.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Connie Saunier; seven children; 20 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 12 PM on Monday August 12, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL. Family and friends may visit from 2-5 PM on Sunday August 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2:30 PM on Monday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with Military Honors. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 8, 2019